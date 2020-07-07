How Nueces County leaders are responding to the lack of coronavirus tests

Due to the lack of testing supplies, Nueces County has made a deal with a private vendor to test residents for COVID-19.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The ability for Nueces County to conduct major testing operations has slowed down because of a lack of supplies from the state. Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales said Nueces has hired a private lab to do the testing, and that's the way it'll be until the county can get more testing supplies.

Nueces had been doing a lot of public testing for COVID-19 up until the surge across our state hit. Since then, officials said we have not had the supplies needed to meet the demand.

There are about 3,000 people waiting on testing as our hospital beds quickly fill up.

“24 beds in the beginning and now they've expanded to 161 covered beds," Canales said. "They can go to 60 more beds for a total of 245, and I firmly believe we're gonna need all 60 of them. On the ICU side, normally they have about 50 ICU beds, but they can expand to maybe 66."



Judge Canales broke from her normal message of trying to make do with what the state sends.



“I need Texas to help us here in Nueces," Canales said. "We need more medication. We need more testing supplies, and frankly, we need more staffing. I know Texas is strained, but it's my job to tell them how much we need it now."



Still, the judge and other officials are not waiting for the state and federal government to send more testing supplies. Judge Canales told 3News a deal has been made with a private vendor to do testing.



“We have arranged for at least 2,500 Tests available for us to test," Canales said.



Meanwhile, Corpus Christi Mayor Joe McComb is hoping that the ban on vehicle traffic for the July 4 holiday is going to work to bring our numbers down. Mayor McComb said that traffic counts for that holiday showed 4,000 cars going across the intercoastal bridge, while back on Memorial Day there were 25,000 cars a day.

