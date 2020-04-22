CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Subway and Feeding America are joining forces with local food banks across the nation to feed up to 15 million Americans.

A local spokesperson for subway told 3News that with the purchase of every foot-long, an entire meal with be provided to the Feeding America organization.



Robin Cano a subway franchisee in South Texas says, because of the what's going on all around us, we should do our part--in being there for our neighbors.

“To help the people in need, to help feed people due to this horrible situation. It's been a trying time for everybody. We need to take care of people, we need to open our hearts, we need to love everybody and take care of everybody and I think, that's the most important thing.” Said Cano.

This will continue until April 30.