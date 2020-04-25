CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many higher learning institutions to change how they are teaching students.

Texas A&M University Kingsville has adapted by moving all courses online, but that's not the only thing they're doing to keep students engaged.

The university has come up with a virtual marathon and even virtual Miss TAMUK scholarship pageant.

The campus remains open for essential services like the library, housing, and food service for students.

“We have opened up our dining hall and we are providing free lunches for students every day of the week. So, any student who is in the Kingsville area and is looking for a hot meal can come to our dining hall on our campus and have a free lunch.” Said Dean of students Kristin Company.

Not only have they moved classes online at the university, but students are also able to speak to an advisor about their degree plans and courses in a virtual environment as well as get tutoring and access the writing center.