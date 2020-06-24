How the City of Corpus Christi is preparing for Fourth of July weekend

"We've doubled and almost tripled the number of staff that helps pick up garbage to help keep those beaches looking good." City Manager Peter Zanoni.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At Tuesday's City Council meeting City leaders say they have a plan in place to handle an expected influx of visitors on Padre Island and local beaches over the Fourth of July holiday.

The plan targets traffic going to the island. We've seen in the past traffic can backup all the way to Flour Bluff during holidays. Recently we saw this happen over Memorial Day.

A task force looked at ways to lessen the burden on travelers and residents by making the first light onto the island at Aquarius to function as green only for Northbound and Southbound traffic.

"We've doubled and almost tripled the number of staff that helps pick up garbage to help keep those beaches looking good, because of the significant increase in volume. We also added 50 additional trashcans at the beaches so there's more opportunity to put garbage in the can." Said City Manager Peter Zanoni.