How the coronavirus pandemic has changed speech and debate tournaments for local students

Ray High School debate coach David Gardiner says taking away some of the in person live elements of speech and debate can be problematic.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We don't realize how many times we gather for things until it all goes virtually. That goes for the students competing in speech and debate competitions as well. Local students are navigating the change caused by the pandemic.

Speech and debate are a type of public speaking competition. Underneath that broad umbrella is a variety of categories students can compete in like poetry, oratory, Lincoln Douglas debate and more. All of which are done in a room of people.



Just like many things COVID-19 made tournaments go virtual. Ray High School debate coach David Gardiner says taking away some of the in person live elements of speech and debate can be problematic.

“For the drama kids they had to film there stuff and judges were watching films and it would sometimes come down to who seemed to have the best production value and that's always disturbing because you want it to be about the best performance or the best piece,” said Gardiner.

Some of Gardiner’s students competed in congressional debate this summer for the first time virtually.

“You can give a speech to pass legislation or fail the legislation and after your speech you get questioned by everyone else who is competing against you in the chamber,” said student Genevieve Cox.

Speaking eloquently about legislation in a room full of people can be tough. Another student says the online aspect can add another layer of difficulty.

On the Brightside student Genevieve Cox says working digitally has also afforded people more opportunities.