CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History hosted a "How the Grinch Stole Back-to-school" event on Saturday, August 17.
The event featured numerous activities for kids including Stack the Cat's Hat that teaches balance, weight distribution and gravity, create a Thing 1 Thing 2 Mask, and much more.
There were live readings from classic Dr. Seuss books, as well as a visit from the Grinch himself who 'stole' school supplies and hid them throughout the museum for the kids to find and keep!
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Arrest made in connection with robbery at EZ Pawn in Corpus Christi's southside
- Tuloso-Midway High School still under lockout after 15-year-old girl was arrested for Tuesday threat
- Woman killed in crash with charter bus in Live Oak County
- Police investigate Aransas Pass shooting that sent one man to hospital