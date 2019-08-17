CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History hosted a "How the Grinch Stole Back-to-school" event on Saturday, August 17.

The event featured numerous activities for kids including Stack the Cat's Hat that teaches balance, weight distribution and gravity, create a Thing 1 Thing 2 Mask, and much more.

There were live readings from classic Dr. Seuss books, as well as a visit from the Grinch himself who 'stole' school supplies and hid them throughout the museum for the kids to find and keep!

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: