How the Nueces County Voter Registrar is working to keep voter rolls error free

3News spoke with the Nueces County Voter Registrar about what’s done to keep our voter rolls current and error free.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — These days people have all kinds of questions about our elections.

One of our viewers sent an email message into our newsroom asking about the procedures that are in place to ensure that if somebody moves or dies that our voter registrar knows about it and takes action. 3News spoke with Nueces County Voter Registrar, Kevin Kieschnick to get answers.

“I can’t speak for other counties, but I can tell you for our county there shouldn’t, if there’s some they are very, very limited,” said Kieschnick.

Kieschnick says there are several ways to be able to find out and remove someone from the voter rolls who has died.

“We receive information from the secretary of state’s office the bureau of vital statistics and sometimes people just happen to contact us about that,” said Kieschnick.

Now if someone moves or relocates from our area usually the only way the voter registrar ever knows about that is if that person gives them notice.

Otherwise, the voter registrar says they sent out a mass email out a voter registration cards every two years. Those cards that are returned to the office and out on a special list called the suspense list.

“Those cards that come back to us get put on what’s called a Suspense file and so while someone is on a suspense file they can still vote but they have two election cycles after that to vote in an election and if they don’t then they get purged,” said Kieschnick.