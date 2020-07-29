How the Texas A&M Kingsville Band Director is preparing for the upcoming semester

Dr. Scott Jones is a band director at Texas A&M Kingsville and says he's planned for three main scenarios.

The pandemic has put a lot of stress on educators and school leaders as they try to plan out the safest way for students to learn.

Same goes for band directors, who are used to having a room at times filled with 50 plus students at a time.

First: All students coming back to campus.

Second: Students being split between virtual and in person learning

Third: All students online.

Dr. Jones says if they're in person he's looked into different tools students can put on instruments to filter the air.

“Instead of all playing together we might have everyone at different locations and they prepare their parts and then we get together and do it virtually, where everyone records their tracks and put it into some software and mesh it together,” said Dr. Jones.

Jones says he has four concert bands and a marching band. Regardless of how they decide to play Jones says he's excited to see what they create.

“When we are through this, the results, the products, the videos, the creative things people do are just going to be transformative. I think we are just going to be in a whole different world in a good way,” said Dr. Jones.