SAN ANTONIO — Texas continues to reopen gradually with more businesses coming back to life and people are pumping more money into the state's economy.

Not everybody is built the same, and that means not everybody has the same susceptibility to catching coronavirus. That's why it is so important to talk to your doctor about what is right for you before stopping your personal precautions.

Elizabeth Glazier, the Chief of Palliative Care with WellMed Medical Management Incorporated told us, "Six out of every 10 Americans are really at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19. Adults over the age of 60 have to be careful about their risks as well."

If you are at a higher risk to catch the virus, you should definitely be avoiding crowded places where it is hard to distance yourself from other people.

Right now we are social distancing where six feet apart is the standard, so you should still be avoiding large groups, and especially people you don't know.

Also, take advantage of technology. Instead of going to the bank try doing online banking or visit with friends or family by way of Zoom or FaceTime so you can avoid going out of your home, and getting out in the public where you are at an increased risk.

But most importantly, talk to your doctor first. Glazier added, "Your doctor is your lifeline right now. You need to talk to your doctor if you aren't feeling well if you have any symptoms or concerns that you may have COVID-19, ff you have a regularly scheduled need or need medications refilled."

Many practices are taking extra precautions to lessen the chance of anyone catching the virus, including telemedicine where you can be seen from the comfort of your own home, and even curbside visits where you don't even have to get out of your car.

So call your doctor before scheduling an appointment to see what precautions they are taking.