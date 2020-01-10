How to put a pause on your eviction in Nueces County

The filing of a declaration must begin with the tenant who is about to face an eviction.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Yesterday, we reported on the current status of evictions in Nueces County and how our Justice of the Peace Courts are swamped with cases.

There is an order in effect that temporarily pauses evictions for certain tenants who are behind on their rent until after December 31, but those tenants must file a special declaration to accomplish that.

The main point of this report to make it clear that the filing of a declaration must begin with the tenant who is about to face an eviction.

Here's a rundown of the important questions that need to be answered.

Where can I find the information?

All the information, including the steps to take to start the process, can be found on the Texas Rio Grande Legal Aid website. There they have a slide show that walks you through.

Where can the declaration be found on the TRLA website? Click here.

The information, including the step by step process, can be found by clicking on the link called "evictions."

How do I get it? Once on the eviction site, click on the link titled Eviction Order. Once there -- it'll walk you through the process and take you to the following link. There, it will provide you with the declaration form. Print and fill it out.

What do I need to fill out?

On the declaration, follow each step and read each requirement, sign and date it.

Who do I turn it into?

Under the signature, there is a list of delivery options, including who you need to send copies to, which will be the landlord.

What is the process?

The landlord will then have to include the document with their eviction filling with the respective J.P. Courts.

What's the time line?