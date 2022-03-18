How you can help Texans affected by wildfires

Even if you don't have the means to contribute monetarily, there are still ways to help victims and first responders.

TEXAS, USA — As wildfires continue to burn throughout West Central Texas, it can be easy to feel helpless as you scroll through your social media feeds, but even if you don't have the means to contribute monetarily, there are still ways to help out your fellow Texans.

Providing basic-needs supplies, equipment, transportation, land and food for displaced livestock and and pets, or just an offering of time and helping hands can be much-needed relief for the families, animals and first responders throughout the affected counties.

Here are some organizations and groups who can help you show your support.

Junior League of San Angelo is partnering with Junior League of Abilene to help those impacted by the fires in Eastland County by collecting the following items:

Water

Cereal/oatmeal packets/fruits and vegetables/juice

First aid items

Hygiene essentials

Toilet paper

Diapers/wipes

Underwear

Adult diapers

Doggy pads

Clothing

Water or Gatorade for firefighters

Central Texas Fire Relief - Farm and Ranch is a Facebook group created "to help farmers and ranchers get organized" to assist one another with offerings and needs related to anything agriculture such as hay, feed, fencing materials, hauling, cowboy labor, fencing repair, livestock shelters and water well services.

Thuy Howeth of Keller Williams Heritage is requesting supplies be dropped off at any of their following locations:

• Cisco office: 721 Conrad Hilton Blvd., Cisco, TX 76437

• Stephenville office: 2301 Northwest Loop, Ste 102, Stephenville, TX 76401

• Weatherford office: 200 S. Oakridge Dr., Ste 103 Hudson Oaks, TX 76087

• Granbury office: 1099 Waters Edge Dr., Ste 100, Granbury, TX 76048

Immediate needs are:

Bottled water

Gatorade

Beef jerky

Peanut butter crackers

Firefighters working the blaze have requested:

Listerine

Eye Drops

Eyewash

Baby Wipes

On Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott issued disaster declaration for 11 Texas counties affected by wildfires.

Texans affected by these fires can seek shelter at First Baptist of Eastland, 405 S. Seaman St. in Eastland; River of Life Church, 1247 E. Main St., Eastland; Myrtle Wilks Community Center, 1498 I-20 Frontage, Cisco; and Gorman Community Center, 118 S. Kent St., Gorman.

Additionally, the governor's office said volunteer organizations are stationed at Siebert Elementary School, 100 Little Maverick Trail, Eastland. Hay and feed, as well as a temporary animal shelter, are available at the Texas Cattle Exchange, 9009 I-20, Eastland.