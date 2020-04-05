HOUSTON — There will be a procession for Houston Police Officer Jason Knox as his body is escorted to a funeral home Monday morning.

The procession starts at 10:30 a.m. Officers will escort Knox’s body about 14 miles from the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 1861 Old Spanish Trail to the Pat H. Foley & Company Funeral Home at 1200 West 34th Street.

The planned route for the escort will be:

North on Bertner Avenue then

Turn right (northeast) on South Braeswood Boulevard then

Turn right (east) on Holcombe Boulevard then

Turn left (north) on the South Freeway (State Highway 288 North) then

Exit to the North Freeway (North Interstate Highway 45) then

Exit west to the North Loop West Freeway (North Interstate Highway 610 West) then

Exit at North Shepherd Drive (Exit 15) then

Westbound on the North Loop West Freeway service road then

Turn right (north) on North Shepherd Avenue then

Turn left (west) on West 34th Street

Details on a planned visitation and funeral services are still being worked out but since that deadly crash it has been revealed just how much of an impact the fallen tactical flight officer has had.

Knox is being remembered as a great police officer, a devoted husband and a loving father of two. His untimely death came early Saturday morning. He and Senior Police Officer Chase Cormier were on a call about a reported drowning near the Greenspoint area.

After they were cleared, something went terribly wrong with the aircraft. They fell from the sky and crashed into the leasing office of the Biscayne Apartments. Knox was rushed to the hospital but sadly died.

Cormier is still in the hospital Monday morning, and has a long road to recovery.

