Here are the schedules, scores and highlights from the high school baseball playoffs. If you know your team's schedule, please email us at Sports@kiiitv.com.
REGION QUARTERFINALS
CLASS 5A
Carroll eliminates #7 Calallen 2-1
G1: Calallen 1, Carroll 2 (HIGHLIGHTS)
G2: Carroll 4, Calallen 8 (HIGHLIGHTS)
G3: Calallen 2, Carroll 5 (HIGHLIGHTS)
*Tigers advance to Region Semi's
Veterans Memorial eliminates King
1-Game: King 3, Veterans Memorial 4 (HIGHLIGHTS)
*Eagles advance to the region semis to face #10 Boerne Champion
CLASS 4A
Beeville Jones eliminates Orange Grove 2-0
G1: Beeville Jones 16, Orange Grove 6 (HIGHLIGHTS - 6 innings)
G2: Orange Grove 1, Beeville Jones 14
*Trojans advance to Region Semi's to face Fredericksburg
CLASS 3A
Bishop eliminates Santa Gertrudis 2-0
G1: Santa Gertrudis 2, Bishop 4 (HIGHLIGHTS)
G2: Bishop 11, Santa Gertrudis 0
*Badgers advance to the Region Semi's to face Hallettsville
Falfurrias eliminates Banquete 2-1
G1: Banquete 5, Falfurrias 6 (8 innings)
G2: Falfurrias 9, Banquete 10 (HIGHLIGHTS - 8 innings)
G3: Banquete 5, Falfurrias 12 (HIGHLIGHTS)
*Jerseys advance to Region Semi's
CLASS 2A
Riviera eliminates #8 Refugio
1-Game: Refugio 0, Riviera 1 (HIGHLIGHTS - 8 innings)
*Seahawks advance to the region semis to face Evadale/#1 Thorndale winner
AREA ROUND
CLASS 5A
#7 Calallen eliminates Mission Sharyland 2-0
Game 1: Sharyland 2, Calallen 7 (HIGHLIGHTS)
Game 2: Calallen 9, Sharyland 3
*Wildcats advance to the Region Qtrs. to face Carroll
King eliminates Pharr Valley View 2-1
Game 1: Valley View 1, King 2 (HIGHLIGHTS)
Game 2: King 0, Valley View 10 (HIGHLIGHTS)
Game 3: King 10, Valley View 0
*Mustangs advance to Region Qtrs. to face Veterans Memorial
Veterans Memorial eliminates Mission Sharyland Pioneer 2-1
Game 1: Sharyland Pioneer 2, Veterans Memorial 0
Game 2: Veterans Memorial 17, Sharyland Pioneer 0
Game 3: Veterans Memorial 5, Sharyland Pioneer 2
*Eagles advance to Region Qtrs. to face King
Carroll eliminates Rio Grande City 2-0
Game 1: Carroll 7, Rio Grande City 2
Game 2: Rio Grande City 3, Carroll 6
*Tigers advance to Region Qtrs. to face #7 Calallen
CLASS 4A
Beeville Jones eliminates #9 Robstown 2-1
Game 1: Robstown 3, Beeville Jones 1
Game 2: Beeville Jones 4, Robstown 3 (HIGHLIGHTS)
Game 3: Beeville Jones 6, Robstown 0
*Trojans advance to the Region Qtrs. to face Orange Grove
Cuero eliminates Sinton 2-0
Game 1: Sinton 2, Cuero 4
Game 2: Cuero 12, Sinton 0
Devine eliminates Kingsville King 2-1
Game 1: Devine 4, Kingsville King 2
Game 2: Kingsville King 7, Devine 6
Game 3: Devine 5, Kingsville King 4
Orange Grove eliminates Lytle 2-1
Game 1: Lytle 2, Orange Grove 9
Game 2: Orange Grove 0, Lytle 3
Game 3: Orange Grove 6, Lytle 4
*Bulldogs advance to Region Qtrs. to face Beeville Jones
CLASS 3A
Bishop eliminates Goliad 2-0
Game 1: Goliad 0, Bishop 10 (6 innings)
Game 2: Bishop 5, Goliad 2
*Badgers advance to Region Qtrs. to face Santa Gertrudis
Falfurrias eliminates George West
1-Game: Falfurrias 1, George West 0 (HIGHLIGHTS)
*Jerseys advance to the reg. qtrs. to face Banquete
Banquete eliminates Dilley
1-Game : Banquete 14, Dilley 4
*Bulldogs advance to the reg. qtrs. to face Falfurrias
Santa Gertrudis eliminates San Diego 2-0
Game 1: Santa Gertrudis 11, San Diego 8
Game 2: San Diego 2, Santa Gertrudis 16
*Lions advance to Region Qtrs. to face Bishop
CLASS 2A
Riviera Kaufer eliminates Harper
1-Game: Riviera Kaufer 10, Harper 0 (5 innings)
*Seahawks advance to the reg. qtrs. to face #8 Refugio
Refugio eliminates Brackettville 2-0
Game 1: Brackettville 4, Refugio 8
Game 2: Refugio 7, Bracketville 6
*Bobcats advance to the reg. qtrs. to face Riviera Kaufer
Charlotte eliminates Three Rivers
1-Game: Three Rivers 1, Charlotte 4
Mason eliminates Port Aransas 2-1
Game 1: Port Aransas 7, Mason 8 (12 innings)
Game 2: Mason 5, Port Aransas 6
Game 3: Mason 20, Port Aransas 0 (5 innings)
BI-DISTRICT ROUND
CLASS 5A
#8 Calallen eliminates Floresville 2-0
Game 1: Calallen 1, Floresville 0
Game 2: Floresville 2, Calallen 3 (HIGHLIGHTS)
*Wildcats advance to the area round to face Mission Sharyland
King eliminates S.A. McCollum 2-0
Game 1: King 4, S.A. McCollum 0
Game 2: S.A. McCollum 4, King 5 (HIGHLIGHTS)
*Mustangs advance to the area round to face Pharr Valley View
Veterans Memorial defeats S.A. Harlandale 1-0
1-Game : S.A. Harlandale 6, Veterans Memorial 8 (HIGHLIGHTS)
*Veterans Memorial will face Sharyland Pioneer
Carroll eliminates Uvalde 2-1
Game 1: Carroll 0, Uvalde 2
Game 2: Uvalde 1, Carroll 4 (HIGHLIGHTS)
Game 3: Carroll 7, Uvalde 5
*Tigers advance to the area round to face Rio Grande City
CLASS 4A
#9 Robstown eliminates Port Isabel 2-0
Game 1: Robstown 8, Port Isabel 0
Game 2: Port Isabel 1, Robstown 9 (HIGHLIGHTS)
*Cotton Pickers advance to the area round to face Beeville Jones
Beeville Jones eliminates Crystal City
1-Game: Beeville Jones 9, Crystal City 1
*Trojans advance to the area round to face #9 Robstown
Sinton eliminates Raymondville 2-0
Game 1: Sinton 4, Raymondville 3
Game 2: Raymondville 1, Sinton 11 (HIGHLIGHTS)
*Sinton advances to the area round to face Cuero
Kingsville King eliminates La Grulla
Game 1: La Grulla 2, Kingsville King 3
*Brahmas advance to the area round to face Devine
Orange Grove eliminates Zapata
1-Game: Orange Grove 6 , Zapata 4 (HIGHLIGHTS)
*Bulldogs advance to the area round to face Lytle
CLASS 3A
Bishop eliminates Edinburg IDEA Quest 2-0
Game 1: Einburg IDEA Quest 0, Bishop 22
Game 2: Bishop 16, Edinburg IDEA Quest 0
*Badgers advance to the area round to face Goliad
Dilley eliminates Odem 2-1
Game 1: Odem 3, Dilley 5
Game 2: Dilley 1, Odem 11
Game 3: Odem 6, Dilley 7
Falfurrias eliminates Monte Alto 2-0
Game 1: Falfurrias 17, Monte Alto 1 (5 innings)
Game 2: Monte Alto 2, Falfurrias 16
*Jersey Bulls advance to the area round to face George West
San Diego eliminates Taft 2-1
Game 1: San Diego 2, Taft 3 (8 innings)
Game 2: Taft 1, San Diego 8
Game 3: Taft 3, San Diego 9
*Vaqueros advance to the area round to face Santa Gertrudis
George West eliminates Mathis 1-0
Game 1: Mathis 1, George West 7
*Longhorns advance to the area round to face Falfurrias
Banquete eliminates Lyford 2-0
Game 1: Banquete 10, Lyford 3
Game 2: Lyford 0, Banquete 12 (5 innings)
*Bulldogs advance to the area round to face Dilley
Goliad elminates Hebbronville 2-1
Game 1: Goliad 9, Hebbronville 2
Game 2: Hebbronville 3, Goliad 1
Game 3: Hebbronville 3, Goliad 7
Santa Gertrudis Academy eliminates Santa Rosa 2-1
Game 1: Santa Rosa 4, Santa Gertrudis 1
Game 2: Santa Gertrudis 4, Santa Rosa 2 (8 innings)
Game 3: Santa Gertrudis 8, Santa Rosa 7
*Santa Gertrudis advances to the area round to face San Diego
CLASS 2A
Riviera Kaufer defeats Kenedy 2-0
Game 1: Kenedy 2, Riviera Kaufer 8
Game 2: Riviera Kaufer 9, Kenedy 2
*Seahawks advance to the area round to face Harper
Refugio eliminates Benavides
1-Game: Benavides 2, Refugio 14 (HIGHLIGHTS - 5 innings)
*Bobcats advance to the area round to face Brackettville
Three Rivers eliminates Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco 2-0
Game 1: Three Rivers 11, Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco 2
Game 2: Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco 5, Three Rivers 7
*Bulldogs advance to the are round to face Charlotte
Port Aransas eliminates Freer 1-0
Game 1: Freer 2, Port Aransas 19 (5 innings)
Game 2: Port Aransas 6, Freer 4
*Marlins advance to the area round to face Mason