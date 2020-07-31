Contact tracing adds 555 more coronavirus cases to Nueces County's total

Nueces County has been playing catch up to get the correct numbers for the past week.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3News has learned that today there is going to be a huge COVID-19 number dump that is expected to result in our most recent numbers going up quite a bit.

It was explained to us that Texas has taken over some of the contact tracing duties that the county had been performing. That data that’s now being collected by the State has been delayed in getting into our daily number count. In other words, Nueces County has been playing catch-up to get the correct numbers for the past week.

From July 19 - July 30 contact tracing has added 555 more cases to Nueces County's total.

"If you’ve ever listened to New York, they call it a data dump," Health Director Annette Rodriguez said. "That’s what it’s going to be. It’s going to be a data dump from the state because they’ve taken these cases but now we’re actually putting them back into the days and the reason why we’re putting them back into the days it’s really for the statistical purposes."

The county doesn't want everyone to think that the numbers have been improving lately when they haven’t been.

Rodriguez said it's unfortunate that the state has been changing a lot of the ways they compute COVID numbers.