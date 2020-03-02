HOUSTON — Sheriff's deputies are on the scene of the discovery of human remains in north Harris County.
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a human fetus was found in the 16200 block of I-45, the North Freeway, about a half mile south of FM 1960.
Views from Air 11 showed investigators near a building at a construction site just west of the freeway.
No further information has been released.
