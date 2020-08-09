Humanitarian aid organization arrives in the Coastal Bend to help fight the coronavirus

The International Medical Corps has helped fight outbreaks across the world, including Ebola in Africa.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our hospitals are about to get a real shot in the arm as a Los Angeles based organization called International Medical Corps is coming to town to help fight COVID-19.

The group will work out of a tent that they have set up outside of Spohn Shoreline. They will also work inside the hospital in whatever capacity they’re called to help.

The organization has helped to fight outbreaks across the world, including Ebola in Africa. Officials with IMC said the medical field units that they’re bringing to Corpus Christi and the surrounding area will help to expand and widen the healthcare options available to the hospital.

We were also told that the tents they are setting up could be used to screen for COVID-19. They could even use the tents to help provide extra bed space in the case of another surge.

The non-profit humanitarian organization is also setting up field units outside of the old Spohn Memorial Hospital, as well as Spohn South. Plus, Spohn hospitals in Beeville, Kingsville and Alice will have them set up outside of their facilities.

"We don't limit our activities to just inside the medical field units, we will also support the hospitals internally in their admission awards in their ICU and critical care units with additional equipment which includes PPE and also staffing support and surge support as it's needed," Dr. Solomon Kuah with IMC said.

The IMC is set up at 48 hospitals in six cities across the country. They are also working at nursing homes and outpatient clinics.