CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The PINS Division of Sea Turtle Science & Recovery and volunteers rescued a total of 203 cold stunned sea turtles along the Texas coast on Wednesday. The Nueces County Game Wardens also rescued seven green turtles.



According to a Facebook post from the PINS Division of Sea Turtle Science & Recovery, there may be more turtles to be found in the following days and advise the public to boat cautiously while in the bay and to keep a sharp look out for floating, lethargic sea turtles.



To report stranded sea turtles during normal business hours, call 361-949-8173 ext. 268.

To report stranded sea turtles after hours, call 361-876-8462.

