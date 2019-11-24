CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi International Airport cleared the runway for over 1,000 runners from adults to children, participants with furry paws or a hot set of wheels like Sara Flores.

Although she is only 9-years-old, she's participated in more races than most.



"Probably more than 200," Flores said.



But she's said there is something that sets this run apart from the rest.



"That it's next two the airport," she said.



With the cement equipped for planes taking off and landing it makes for ideal running terrain.



"They never get to see our runway from the perspective our runners are today," CCIA marketing manger Kim Bridger-Hunt said. "It's just awesome infrastructure."



"What do you like about this one? The flat surface? No, pot holes!,” participant Beverly Hill and Christopher Kemp said.



All proceeds from the event go to the USO of South Texas.

Joshua Taylor said that's what made him want to take part in the run.

Taylor said he is known as The Blue Runner because every race he runs he carries a flag that represents his support for law enforcement.



"This one it really speaks to me because it shows support for our troops which I'm also a huge supporter of," "My grandpa served in the air force for 42 year."



The Corpus Christi International Airport said with the run being a big success they hope to do it again in the future.