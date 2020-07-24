Hurricane and Storm Surge warning in effect for Nueces County

A hurricane and storm surge warning are in effect for Nueces County. Here’s what that means and what you need to know:
Hurricane Warning:
A Hurricane Warning means hurricane-force winds are expected somewhere within this area within the next 36 hours.
Storm Surge:
A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, somewhere within this area within the next 36 hours.
Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 1-3 feet
above ground somewhere within surge prone areas. The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment.
Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of
moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out.
Shelter against storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground. Stay away from storm surge prone areas. Continue to follow the instructions of local officials. Heed any flood watches and warnings.
Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 4-8 inches, with locally higher amounts.
Areas affected:
Corpus Christi
Flour Bluff
Chapman Ranch
