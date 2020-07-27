x
Hurricane Hanna Brush clean up: Here’s what the city wants you to know

If you have small branches or small amount of waste in the yard to place them in your green trash cart and not in your recycling cart.
300 employees with the City of Corpus Christi are currently assessing the damage done by Hurricane Hanna and cleaning up the debris left in its path.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi Solid Waste Department is asking residents with small branches or small amounts of waste in the yard to place them in in their green trash cart not your recycling cart.

The city also wants to remind residents it’s important the lid on the cart closes properly.
If you have large brush and other debris, you can take it directly to the J.C. Elliott Transfer Station on Highway 286 and Ayers Street.

The Transfer Station has extended their hours of operation from 8:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. for the next seven days.

