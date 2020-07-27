CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As city leaders continue to asses the damage left behind 3News crews revisited the badly hit North Beach Area.
3News reporter Marissa Cummings and chief photographer Preston West were bringing coverage all day Saturday.
Hurricane Hanna caused mounds of Sand to wash up on North Beach.
