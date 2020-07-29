Hurricane Hanna leaves one family without their home

“I spent a lot of time rebuilding that boat. That's the home I was able to build to get custody of my son and it’s gone, it’s gone,” said Ray Maddox.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It has been 4 days since Hurricane Hanna brought powerful storm surge to the Coastal Bend. The damages left behind from the storm remain and unfortunately will have a lasting effect on those at the Harbor Del Sol Marina.

“Around 7:00 p.m. I got the phone call that my boat was completely gone,” said Ray Maddox.

Maddox knew Hurricane Hanna was in the forecast, but there was no way he could know the storm surge she brought with her would end up destroying the boat he and his family called home. Leaving their personal belongings exposed and scattered among the broken pier.

“That’s what’s left of my boat, all in here,” said Maddox. For Maddox, his boat was more than just a recreational water toy.

“I spent a lot of time rebuilding that boat. That's the home I was able to build to get custody of my son and it’s gone, it’s gone,” said Maddox.



Maddox and his family lived on the boat for five years. Maddox says they've been through many storms, but none that have forced him to leave behind his home.”



“My time on water probably won’t come again for a very long time,” said Maddox.

A lot of major life changes, a lot of shattered dreams. Maddox says while he's fortunate enough to have some family and friend’s step-in to help he knows others aren’t so lucky.

“Most of these people don’t have a lot of friends, they don’t have anyone that they can turn and say, 'hey I need help’,” said Maddox. “Then to find out that FEMA only got approved for a class b, there’s no help there. So, there’s at least eight families that are displaced.”