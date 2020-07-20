Hurricane Season: How the state is preparing for evacuations amid the coronavirus pandemic

Its been difficult to try and get a grasp on this pandemic. Throwing a possible tropical storm or a hurricane into the mix could prove hard to manage.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There certainly is a lot of activity around the Gulf of Mexico which could eventually produce a hurricane.

That’s not good news for us or the rest of the communities along the coast who have seen an increase in COVID-19 cases.

We asked State Representative Todd Hunter if Texas is ready to handle another emergency.

"What they’re doing is they have new emergency rules if a storm starts coming to our area," Hunter said. "Evacuation procedures will be done earlier in addition. They have rules now for on ground traffic and air traffic to move people out of the area earlier than usual."

Because of COVID-19, Hunter said the state has new rules that will feature temperature testing and social distancing. Health and safety standards have changed and Hunter believes that emergency workers will be able to handle a hurricane.

