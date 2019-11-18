The team behind the popular convention MommyCon posted a statement on Facebook acknowledging that the "legally separated husband" of the company's founder had been charged with possession of child pornography in Illinois.

MommyCon, founded by Alexzandra "Xza" Higgins, is a convention that connects thousands of moms with family-friendly vendors across the country.

According to Lake County court records, her husband, Kevin Higgins, was charged with three counts of possession of child pornography on a computer earlier this month.

MommyCon posted then deleted the following statement about the charges on Facebook:

"On November 5, 2019 Alexzandra "Xza" Higgins, was notified by the Highland Park Police Department that Kevin Higgins, her legally separated husband, was the subject of a criminal investigation. Based on the information provided to her on November 5, there was no indication that the alleged criminal conduct involved MommyCon or any of our attendees, families or sponsors.

Kevin Higgins is not involved in the day to day operations of MommyCon or our affiliated events, and has not been present at an event since April 2018. MommyCon stands to fully cooperate with law enforcement with respect to this matter, but because the current information indicates no involvement of MommyCon or it's attendees, we have no involvement in the criminal investigation. We understand that this news is concerning. Please know the safety and security of our attendees, staff, and sponsors are and will always be our top priority.

Facebook/MommyCon

Our thoughts are with Xza as she takes time to care for her children during this difficult time. Our team will continue to work diligently to continue to deliver the quality experiences our partners, fans, and community have come to expect."

Followers of the company's Facebook page replied to the post saying they are shocked and concerned about the allegations.

Companies, like Arctic Baby Bottoms and Kinderpack, have pulled out of the MommyCon event in San Diego this weekend.

Here is the statement from Arctic Baby Bottoms:

“Here at Arctic Baby Bottoms, we take the safety of children and our commitment to our brand relationships extremely seriously. Not only to we hold ourselves to the highest standard, but we also require the same of those we work with and the brands we represent.

The situation at MommyCon is a horrific example of the need for us to continually vet those we work with, at any level, as well as the need to stand up for those who cannot stand up for themselves.

We stand with the victims. We will not let them be silenced.”

MommyCon is scheduled to take place at the JW Marriot by The Galleria in Houston on Aug. 1.

