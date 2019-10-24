ROUND ROCK, Texas — A man is in custody after a road rage incident turned into a SWAT situation, closing off an entrance ramp at Interstate 35 in Round Rock Wednesday night.

A driver at the scene told KVUE that a man in a truck was tailgating their car – even hitting them a few times – before speeding off and slamming into a different car. This happened just before 9 p.m. near the frontage road at I-35 southbound and US-79.

"He hit us just straight on, so we were really fortunate that way," the driver said. "The other car that was hit was sideswiped and did a little fishtailing."

Police said that second car that was hit was "wrecked out."

Once officers got out to the area, the driver in the truck refused to leave his car. Round Rock police closed the entrance ramp and frontage road before SWAT and the Austin Police Department's helicopter unit were called out to help.

The man was eventually forced out of his truck with tear gas.

He was taken into custody at around 11:20 p.m.

