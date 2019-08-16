HOUSTON — Just days before students begin classes at Rice University, one student, Cordero Lopez, tweeted a photo of a flyer posted on a university entrance sign with a disturbing message: Send them back. Deport the commie brown infestation.

The flyer has a cartoon image of 'the squad,' a group of four U.S. Congresswomen who've been called out by President Donald Trump. At one of his rallies last month, supporters of the president chanted 'send them back.'

"I’m utterly disgusted, and i’m heartbroken," tweeted Lopez. "I can’t believe someone thought this was funny. This kind of talk comes from a place of evil, and those who propagate it have absolutely no soul whatsoever. I’m proud my friends called it out; now, it’s up to uni officials to respond."

He tweeted the photo at 3:58 p.m. on Thursday, August 15th.

Racist flyer found on Rice University campus

KHOU

Rice University President David Leebron is out-of-town but used his Twitter page to respond to Lopez's concern.

"This is indeed disgusting," tweeted Leebron. "It would be so at any time and any place, but especially offensive just before our new students arrive. We’re investigating and here’s what we know so far. One person did observe a person tacking the flyer to entrance 20 and reported it to RUPD."

He continued to tweet details of what Rice University is doing in the wake of the discovery.

"So far as we know, two additional such flyers have been posted on the campus and removed. RUPD officers will be canvassing the campus to see if any others have been posted. If you see someone posting such an offensive item on Rice property, please call RUPD. The flyer posted appears to be the same as one posted at several Seattle synagogues & churches a few days ago. These particular posters appear to originate with a neo-Nazi org. It is, as you say, heartbreaking that such people feel empowered to commit such despicable acts."

Twitter

Lopez then responded to Leebron's tweet: inclusivity of everyone is the reason i chose Rice University. Thank you for always responding quickly and in a way that rice and all of Houston would be proud of. it’s admirable, and just know that everyone on campus looks up to you."

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez denounced the hateful message, tweeting that there is no place for hate.

KHOU11 Reporter Melissa Correa is working to interview someone with Rice University and connect with the student who snapped a photo of the flyer. It was not Lopez. He was not in Houston when he tweeted the image.