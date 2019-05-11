TYLER, Texas — Several East Texas Dairy Queen locations are spreading inspiration throughout the region by having Bibles inside their restaurants.

Customers who stop by any participating Dairy Queen can read the Bible at the front counter and highlight their favorite verses for others to enjoy.

According to Dairy Queen, the campaign is ongoing at 15 area locations.

According to Whitehouse Dairy Queen General Manager Jerry Johnson, his restaurant started sharing Bible verses last year. Since then, he's seen positive feedback from his customers.

“They say this is great.," said Johnson. "It’s a great experience and they hope it stays here."

Linda Hare says seeing the highlighted verses at the store has helped her to connect with people she has never met.

“Every time I come to look at verses, my favorite verses are always highlighted,” said Hare. “It’s fun to look them up. My favorite verse is always somebody else’s favorite verse too.”

There are seven locations in Tyler participating in the campaign.

Other cities with participating locations are: