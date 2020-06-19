CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — IDEA is planning to open four schools in 2022. All four schools will be in Corpus Christi.

According to IDEA they want to "begin serving students in the Coastal Bend region."

“We are excited to offer children and families in Corpus Christi with a high-quality, tuition-free, and college-preparatory education,” said Executive Director of IDEA Coastal Bend and TAMUCC alumni Joán Alvarez.

IDEA was founded in 2000, and has been serving students, families and communities for 20 years.

IDEA has grown from starting as a small school with 150 students to "the largest network of tuition-free, Pre-K-12 public charter schools in Texas."

Less than 11% of economically disadvantaged students in Nueces County graduate from college. Which is under half the average for the state of Texas. IDEA says this is because "students are taking too few college-preparatory courses." IDEA's high school program ensures students are prepared for college.

After opening the four schools in 2022, IDEA has plans to open two additional schools in the future pending TEA approval.