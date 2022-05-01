'I’m safe here, I’m so happy here': Afghan refugees tell their story of survival, escape and life in Texas

San Antonio is now home for Feroz and Homa after a local Navy veteran helped coordinate their journey to the U.S.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio and surrounding communities have become home to more than a thousand Afghanistan refugees since the U.S. completed its withdrawal from the country last August.

Feroz, his wife, sister, and three children are among the most recent arrivals after spending months in Indiana, awaiting their final American destination.

Feroz and his colleague Homa worked for the U.S. Department of Defense for 16 years, which put a target on their backs as the Taliban swiftly took over Afghanistan.

“I saw all on the social media what they did with the people, how they treated the people. I was scared,” Feroz said. “The area that we were living, they were trying to search people, find out people who worked for government, who worked for U.S. people, they were getting them.”

The U.S. military’s departure from Afghanistan comes after two decades of conflict following the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

America’s pulling out from the Middle Eastern nation triggered a massive humanitarian crisis, as thousands of Afghans crowded Kabul Airport, desperate to escape Taliban-rule.

The breakaway faction of the ISIS terrorist organization, claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing that resulted in the deaths of nearly 200 people, including 13 U.S. troops outside the Kabul Airport.

Feroz, Homa and family were coordinating their escape just days before the blast with the help of Catalina Gasper, a retired U.S. Navy veteran.

“It was one of the worst examples of mass-human suffering that I have ever been a witness to, what happened at Abbey Gate,” Gasper said. “Feroz is a hero for what he accomplished there, keeping his family together with Homa’s family.”

Gasper has known Feroz for at least four years after multiple deployments to Afghanistan.

“These two families were just two of the families that I helped with that and I lived that experience with them,” Gasper said.

The Navy veteran joined the humanitarian mission known as “Digital Kunkirk” as a way to assist the evacuation of Afghan refugees remotely.

Feroz remembers being stuck at Abbey Gate at the Kabul Airport, hoping to be rescued by U.S. forces.

He kept in regular contact with Gasper during the entire time up to the point they were finally evacuated.

“That was the hardest I say challenge that I have ever made in my life because the weather was getting hot and the kids were – the people was stuffed in one place,” Feroz said.

Catholic Charities in San Antonio is currently serving 975 Afghan refugees and that number is expected to grow.

Gasper is calling on the community to step up in the ongoing resettlement efforts of Afghan families.

“They need more help and anything that more volunteers, donations, the city of San Antonio at whole can do to help that organization,” Gasper said.

A Catholic Charities representative noted the community can help out by donating $50 Walmart and H-E-B gift cards at 202 W French Pl in San Antonio.

RAICES provided more than 250 Afghan emergency evacuees with refugee resettlement services and legal consultations in 2021.

Meanwhile, Feroz and Homa are settling into their new homes well, considering they just arrived a week ago.

Gasper stressed Feroz and Homa will always have her support as well as the support of the countless others who were instrumental in their evacuation.

“I’m safe here, I’m so happy here,” Homa said, who came to the U.S. with her 19-year-old son, mother and sister.

“I am so grateful and I am so happy that we came out and we are here now,” Feroz said, whose work with the DOD continues in the Alamo City.

Homa plans on perfecting her English, securing employment and exploring San Antonio.

Her son is on track to attend local college and eventually play soccer at a state university.