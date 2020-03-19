CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In this 3News exclusive, we're hearing from a Corpus Christi native now living in New York about what life has been for her since testing positive for the Coronavirus.

"I actually got my Coronavirus test results yesterday and found out that I was positive for the virus," Cassi Torres said.

Torres, a music teacher living in New York after moving there from Corpus Christi, says she has been in self-quarantine for seven days after showing symptoms.

"The first four days of showing symptoms were the absolute worst, so, by Day 5 I have started to feel a little bit better, but that was also the day I got my test results," Torres said.

She says although she was feeling better, her test results confirming she had the virus put her back into a state of not feeling well.

"I was feeling a little helpless and all I know to do is to share some of my tried and true music story songs that I know always bring a smile to my children's face whenever I sing them in class or in our online sessions," she said.

Torres says she was scared, thinking of her students, some of whom are as young as 3 years old. So, she started posting videos online to stay in touch with her students doing what she loves most -- Singing. It's all in an effort to spread some joy during this tough time.

She is also encouraging everyone to listen to medical experts, saying when they say to practice social distancing to just stay home.

"I'm obviously fine, but I'm glad I was able to self-quarantine, so, that I don't spread it to someone who would be more susceptible to this virus," she said.

Torres says to "listen when they say don't go to the movies, don't go to the mall." And most importantly, to remain cautious for yourself and others.