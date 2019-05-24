CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The first ever Kingdom Music Festival and Expo is coming to the Coastal Bend this Memorial Day weekend.

Food trucks, family events, and live music will be featured during the one day event.

Musician, Tom Braxton will headline the festival which is free and open to the public.

Organizers hope to raise enough donations to help bring much needed repairs to the Harvest Soup Kitchen.

The festival will take place Sunday, May 26 at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds.

