Incoming Texas A&M Kingsville students will no longer be required to take the ACT or SAT for admission

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The coronavirus outbreak is changing the college experience for some incoming students.
Incoming students to Texas A&M Kingsville will no longer be required to take the ACT or SAT for admission to campus.
The change is for students apply for school this fall, spring, summer, and even next fall semesters.
Dr. Maureen Croft of TAMUK enrollment management says applications will still be viewed as complete with or without ACT or SAT scores.
Instead of those scores, TAMUK is asking for other indicators of college readiness.