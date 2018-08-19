An infant was allegedly stabbed to death by his father at a Lewisville apartment complex Sunday, and the suspect was shot by a witness during the attack, police said.

Witnesses told officers that the man was beating and stabbing the 16-month-old boy, who had suffered "multiple severe injuries" before he was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, according to a police news release.

Officers had responded about 12:41 p.m. to a stabbing call at the Oak Forrest Apartments in the 1500 block of Texas 121 Business in Lewisville.

During the alleged attack in a courtyard at the apartments, a witness shot the suspect in the leg to try to stop him. The suspect, who police said was the father of the small child, was taken to a hospital and treated for the gunshot wound and later placed into custody.

He remained in the hospital on Monday morning, police said.

The witness who shot the man is not facing criminal charges.

The names of the child and the suspect have not been released. Police said there had been no prior calls involving the family and no prior reports involving Child Protective Services.

The child's mother was not home at the time, police said.

