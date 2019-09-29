PALM HARBOR, Fla. — A 5-month-old boy suffered a traumatic brain injury at the hands of his mother, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Burgandie Marquez, 30, is charged with aggravated child abuse with great bodily injury

On Friday, Marquez stopped at a gas station in Pasco County to complain that her child was having seizures and needed medical attention.

Paramedics responded to the gas station and the child was taken by helicopter to St. Joseph’s Hospital.

Medial staff at the hospital told detectives the child had a severe brain bleed caused by head trauma.

On Saturday, Marquez was interviewed by detectives at the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

During the interview, detectives say Marquez gave contradictory statements about how the child was injured.

Detectives say Marquez finally admitted that on Thursday, she got mad during a phone conversation with the child’s father and intentionally jerked the child up from the ground twice, causing the child’s head to snap back.

Marquez also said she placed the child underneath her arm and ran up and down the stairs allowing the child’s head to bounce up and down without support.

Marquez admitted to detectives she knew she had been too rough with the child.

The child is in critical condition.

