For the first time, Whataburger Field will host a high school graduation ceremony.

Ingleside ISD administrators have finalized plans to hold their 2020 commencement ceremony at the ballpark on Thursday, June 18. They are no doubt excited about the venue and they think students will be too.

"This group of seniors have been through a lot. They experienced Harvey, they have experienced a new school move-in and now COVID. They've been able to bounce back, and I'm proud of them," said Dawn Whidden, Principal of Ingleside High School.

This will also be the first time the home of the Hooks will open its doors to families since the coronavirus pandemic forced entertainment venues to close to the public.

Ingleside ISD has been undergoing several construction projects and determined they wouldn't be able to use their own football stadium, so when the opportunity came up to have the ceremony at Whataburger Field, they jumped at the chance.

"After the rain it was like a lake than a stadium, so when the governor allowed us to be able to have an outdoor graduation, our goal was to have the best venue for our kids, because they deserve it," said Troy Mircovich, Ingleside ISD Superintendent.

Keep in mind each graduate will only be able to invite five guests to comply with the governor's crowd limits at entertainment venues.

With 146 graduates, ballpark staff expect an attendance of more than 700 people.

Of course there will be other safety measures to keep in mind.

When you first walk through the gate at Whataburger field, you will get a screening and a temperature check to make sure guests are not sick.

Once you get up top, you will be able to find a good spot to watch the graduation. Families will be separated every other row, and have 5-6 seats in between them.

"We are taking into consideration all of Governor Abbott's requirements, and the requirements we have within our organization, to make sure we have proper social distancing, that we have hand sanitizer in place, so people feel comfortable and focused on the event itself," said Jeremy Sturgeon,

Sr. Dir of Operations for Whataburger Field and the Corpus Christi Hooks.

Sturgeon said they are looking forward to the historic ceremony at Whataburger Field and are already in talks with other school districts who want to use the ballpark for their graduations.