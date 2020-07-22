Ingleside Parks and Recreation Department employee tests positive for COVID-19

According to the police department the employee participated in a youth summer camp program, interacting with attendees and employees.

INGLESIDE, Texas — A City of Ingleside employee with the Parks and Recreation Department tested positive for COVID-19. According to the police department the employee first tested negative for the virus. Police say, “the employee was also diagnosed with an unrelated medical condition that required follow-up treatment,” then later tested positive for COVID-19.

The police department says the employee is isolated and recovering. The summer camp program has been closed and parents have been notified.

Multiple employees came in contact with the employee who tested positive, “the contact is deemed a low risk exposure” police say. Employees were notified and are self-isolating.