Ingleside PD arrest man on child pornography charges

A report to officers in May led to the discovery of lewd material depicting a child. A 28-year old man has been arrested and is currently in the San Pat County Jail.

INGLESIDE, Texas — An Ingleside man is behind bars facing child pornography charges stemming from a report to authorities in early May.

Detectives with the Ingleside Police Department were alerted to the possibility of the suspect in possession of child pornography on May 2nd.

An investigation led to the discovery at a home along the 2500 block of Avenue D. Police say further investigation by officers revealed that Gabriel Elizondo, 28, was in possession of the illegal images along with other lewd materials depicting a child.

Warrants were issued for Elizondo's arrested, but law officers didn't take him into custody until June 30th. He was taken to the San Patricio County Jail where he is being held on $35,000 in total bonds.

