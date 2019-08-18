ROBSTOWN, Texas — Ingleside police need your help finding two young men who are believed to have burglarized Cook Elementary School.

Footage from the Ingleside Police Department was taken on June 22.

The two men are seen breaking into several buildings on the campus.

Police said along with stealing $1,500 worth of equipment from the nursing program, they also destroyed several awards and trophies earned by the high school band reports say.

If you have any information that can help you're urged to call police at 361-776-2531.