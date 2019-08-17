INGLESIDE, Texas — Police in Ingleside are seeking the public's assistance in locating a pair of suspects accused of burglarizing an elementary school. The crime happened back on June 22nd at the Cook Elementary School in Ingleside.

Police have released video on social media in hopes of identifying the two young men seen in the video. The video shows the suspects breaking into several of the buildings on campus and spent about five hours in all on the property.

Police say the suspects took an anatomically correct mannequin used for the Nursing Program valued at over fifteen hundred dollars and destroyed several awards and trophies that were earned by the high school band.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Ingleside Police Department at 361-776-2531, or Tri County Crimestoppers at 361-758-TIPS (8477).

