Ingleside Police continue search for woman missing since 2017

Over the past few days police have received tips and information. If you have any information call police at 361-776-2531.

INGLESIDE, Texas — Ingleside Police are continuing the search for Melissa Garrett who was last seen in September of 2017.

Police say over the past few days they have received tips and information. According to police residents have noticed activity in the area of Port Avenue and Baywood.

Police brought in cadaver dogs to search a field near the are activity was reported. The case is still active, and police are furthering the investigation.



If you have any information that can help police locate Garrett call police at 361-776-2531 or go online.

