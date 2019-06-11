CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Ingleside Police Department is looking to change the way ordinary citizens feel about the police officers who work to keep everyone safe in that community.

They are offering ride-alongs to the general public giving folks a chance to see firsthand what police officers do on the job.

Brad gamble is a sergeant at the department.

He said when it comes to peoples knowledge of police officers they get a good chunk of information from their television.

“People think that we can solve the crime in thirty minutes like the program and it's not like that,” Gamble said.

Now anyone 18 years or older can see what it's like for themselves.

All you need to do is fill out a form at the station 48 hours before you want to ride-along, then you show up and you'll get paired with an officer for four hours.

Gamble said the program not only allows people to understand the job of an officer but it goes the other way too.

“Riding with somebody they can tell us, 'Hey, you know I live in this neighborhood and we've been having these issues,' and now we're aware of them,” Gamble said.

He also said if you're thinking about going into law enforcement this is a good way to get a glimpse of what you’re in for, but he said each day is different.

“If you talk to police officers that is one thing they enjoy about the job is you never really know what to expect,” he said.

Gamble asks if you plan to go on a ride-along to dress appropriately.