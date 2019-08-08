INGLESIDE, Texas — Ingleside resident Linda Torres Pippins was arrested Wednesday night after she awoke her 16 year old daughter around midnight and began hitting her and punching her in the face.

The child was taken to a local hospital by her grandparents, where doctors said she suffered facial and scalp contusions from the assault.

Upon arresting the 35 year old mother was found to be in possession of various illegal narcotics.

Pippins faces charges of assault- family violence and is also being charged with possession of controlled substance- PG 3, less than 28 grams.