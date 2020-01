INGLESIDE, Texas — Police in Ingleside have asked for the public's help to track down a woman who's been missing since September 2017.

Investigators have interviewed numerous people about the disappearance of 49-year-old Melissa Garrett, but are now reaching out to the public to help them.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the Tri-County Crime Stoppers at (800)245-TIPS (8477).

