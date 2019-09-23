This weekend 200 health care providers attended a local conference that covered everything on cardiovascular disease.

Heart disease is the number one cause of death in the U.S.

Local health care professionals said since they see a lot of diabetics in our community it's important for them to stay current with the latest developments in heart management.

They learned the latest advances in both the care and treatment of patients, including new kinds of heart pumps and interventions for the heart.

