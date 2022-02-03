International Medical Corps provide support in Ukraine

"Our model is to work with a country's existing healthcare infrastructure; To strengthen it, fill gaps, and then provide additional support," says Todd Bernhardt.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — During the pandemic, members of the International Medical Corps were here in Corpus Christi to help and support our hospitals. Now, they are doing the same thing in Ukraine.

"We have heard stories of our team in Mariupol. Down in the south east, that city is currently surrounded and, again, we have been asking them to shelter in place," says Todd Bernhardt, the Director of Global Communications for the Los Angeles-based International Medical Corps. "Communications have been spotty with the team. They have lost electricity; they have lost water services.”

Inside Ukraine, humanitarian groups, including the International Medical Corps, are working to ensure that there is medicine and supplies to treat the wounded. Bernhardt says this is the plan his organization has followed since it first formed after the Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan.

"So right now what we are doing is working with hospitals and primary healthcare centers to find out what they need. Our model is to go into a country and to work with the existing healthcare infrastructure and to strengthen it, fill gaps that they find are there, and then provide additional support,” says Bernhardt.

And that support can come in the form of doctors and nurses. But, right now, there are dozens of their workers who are part of mobile medical units out in the field.

”Our team down in the southeast of the country have been working through a mobile medical unit. So, they’ve been going out to villages along the line of contact. Helping people who have a been affected by war. And providing a wide range of medical and mental health services,” Bernhardt adds.

Bernhardt says his nonprofit will be in that country for as long as it takes to ensure that the people there will have the medicine and supplies they need until some kind of peace can be found in that country once again.

