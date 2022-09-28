Court records show Garrett was cited for driving over 100 mph multiple times, with a high of 120 mph.

CLEVELAND — While Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers investigate how Myles Garrett flipped his Porsche on a Medina County road earlier this week, court records show the Browns star has been stopped for speeding at least six times since joining the team in 2017.

Additionally, multiple tickets show Garrett was driving over 100 mph, including one 24-hour period in which Garrett was stopped twice - once for driving 120 mph and a second time for 105.

The infractions happened Sept. 24-25, 2021 on Interstate 71 in Medina County, where the speed limit is 70 mph, according to Medina Municipal Court records. Garrett was fined $267 and $287 for the infractions.

Elsewhere, Akron Municipal Court records show Garrett was cited for driving 100 mph in a 65 mph zone of Interstate 77 in May of 2020 by Summit County sheriff’s deputies.

Garrett, who was driving a Porsche 911, was also charged with reckless operation of a motor vehicle and violating a turn signal, records show.

He was allowed to plead guilty to speeding, while the other charges were dismissed. Garrett was fined $308, records show.

In 2019, state troopers stopped Garrett in a Porsche traveling 91 mph in a 60-mph zone of I-71 near Fulton Road in Cleveland, court records show. He paid a $302 fine.

Garrett was also stopped by North Olmsted police in 2018 for speeding and having a taillight violation.

Details of that offense were handled in the city’s Mayor’s Court and were not immediately available, a city official said Wednesday.

Garrett, 26, was also stopped by state troopers in Delaware County in 2018 for speeding. The case was dismissed after Garrett agreed to pay $150 and attend a traffic safety class, records show.

State troopers were unable to release any information Wednesday about the citation.

In Berea, near the team’s facilities, police also stopped Garrett on two occasions - once for a faulty muffler in June of 2018, plus a taillight violation in December 2018.

In all cases, Garrett was fined. It is unclear if the infractions were reported to Texas, where Garrett is licensed to drive. He does not have an Ohio license.

Each speeding ticket carries 2-point penalties. A driver can be suspended with 12 points in Ohio.

Garrett was injured Monday afternoon on State Road near state Route 18 in Sharon Township when witnesses say Garrett’s 2021 Porsche went airborne and rolled multiple times. Garrett and a passenger were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

The crash is under investigation by the state highway patrol.

Garrett, an All-Pro defensive end and the Browns' top draft pick in 2017, injured his shoulder and bicep in the crash and his status for Sunday’s game at Atlanta is unclear.