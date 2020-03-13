'Breonna Taylor should be alive today'; 4 former, current LMPD officers charged in FBI investigation

Charges include violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights, unlawful conspiracies, unconstitutional use of force, and obstruction offenses.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Federal Bureau of Investigations has arrested four current and former Louisville Metro Police officers in relation to Breonna Taylor's death.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday charges include violating Taylor's civil rights, unlawful conspiracies, unconstitutional use of force, and obstruction offenses.

The officers charged include former LMPD detectives Joshua Jaynes and Brett Hankison, and current LMPD Sgt. Kyle Meany and detective Kelly Goodlett.

LMPD Police Chief Erika Shields says termination procedures for Meany and Goodlett have begun.

Jaynes, who was the lead investigator in the case, was the officer who signed the search warrant that lead to Taylor's death on March 13, 2020.

Garland says the federal charges allege the officers falsified information on the search warrant used to enter Taylor's home, violating her fourth amendment rights, which resulted in her death.

He said the officers then took steps to cover up their unlawful conduct after Taylor's death.

The DOJ says in May 2020, Jaynes and Goodlett met in Jaynes' home garage where they agreed to tell investigators a falsified story. Meany also lied to the FBI during its investigation.

Garland says another indictment filed Thursday alleges after Taylor was shot, Hankison moved from the doorway to the side of her apartment and fired 10 more rounds into a window and sliding glass door, both of which were covered with blinds and curtains.

Hankison has been charged with two federal civil rights violations.

Assistant U.S. Attorney General Kristen Clarke said community safety requires police officers to use their weapons only when necessary to protect themselves or others. "Even then," she said. "They must do so with great care and caution."

He had previously been charged with wanton endangerment for firing rounds into a neighbor's apartment, not related to Taylor's death. In March, he was found not guilty.

"Breonna Taylor should be alive today," Garland said. "The Justice Department is committed to defending and protecting the civil rights of every person in this country."

