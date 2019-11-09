SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Dozens of leaders of the Imperial Valley Ministries, which is based in El Centro, were arrested Tuesday and are being charged with conspiracy, forced labor, document servitude and benefits fraud.

Defendants, including a pastor, were arrested in El Centro, San Diego and Brownsville, Texas.

According to the lawsuit, ministry leaders subjected mostly homeless people to forced labor, coercing them to surrender welfare benefits and compelled them to panhandle up to nine hours a day, six days a week – all for the financial benefit of the church leaders.

IVM’s stated purpose was to “restore” drug addicts at faith-based rehabilitation group homes and raise money to open churches in other cities to do the same.

According to court documents, Imperial Valley Ministry recruited victims from outside of El Centro, including San Diego, and as far away as Texas.

The San Diego-based church is in Chula Vista.

Court documents show IVM leaders allegedly induced many to participate with offers of free food and shelter with the false promise that victims would be provided with resources to eventually return home.

“The indictment alleges an appalling abuse of power by church officials who preyed on vulnerable homeless people with promises of a warm bed and meals,” said U.S. Attorney Robert Brewer.

“These victims were held captive, stripped of their humble financial means, their identification, their freedom and their dignity.”

Many victims, including many who did not require drug rehabilitation services, claimed they were later held at IVM properties against their will.

Ministry leaders are accused of having extorted the surrender of participants’ Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards obtained through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), administered by the CalFresh Program, by using actual and threatened fear of economic loss.



The indictment alleges that church leaders locked victims inside group homes with deadbolt locks; confiscated identification documents such as driver’s licenses, passports, immigration papers and identification cards, in order to prevent victims from escaping; stole victims’ welfare benefits; and required adherence to rules such as, “you are not to discuss things of the world” and “the only thing to be read is the holy bible” and “if any of the rules are broken there will be discipline.”

Court documents state windows were nailed shut at some group home locations, leading a desperate 17-year-old victim to break a window, escape, and run to a neighboring property to call police.

The teen was brought to the El Centro Medical Center for cuts sustained from the escape.

“Human trafficking robs victims of their most basic human rights,” said FBI Special Agent-In-Charge Scott Brunner.

In total, twelve individuals were arrested and charged. Jose "Chito" Morales, who is 47-years-old, was arrested in San Diego.