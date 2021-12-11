Corpus Christi firefighters respond to fatal fire early Saturday morning

Around 7 in the morning, CCFD firefighters arrived at a trailer engulfed in flames. Sadly, a body was found within.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Around 7:00 a.m., the Corpus Christi Fire Department (CCFD) received calls about a structure fire in the 1000 block of Navigation Boulevard. When they arrived, crews found a trailer parked behind a business fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze. Sadly, while inspecting the trailer they found a person dead.

A CCFD Arson Investigator, the Corpus Christi Police Department, and the Medical Examiners office were called to the scene. The fire is under investigation, and details on the deceased have not yet been released.

