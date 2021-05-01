Gun used to shoot woman killed while walking dog belonged to Denver police officer

The mother of Isabella Thallas posted online claiming a gun used in her daughter’s death belonged to a Denver Police Sergeant.

DENVER, Colorado — 9Wants to Know has confirmed the gun used to kill a young woman this past summer belonged to a Denver police officer before somehow ending up in the hands of the suspect accused of first-degree murder in relation to the shooting.

Isabella Thallas, was shot and killed in Denver's Ballpark neighborhood while she was walking with her boyfriend and his dog on June 10. Her 21st birthday was two days before. Isabella's boyfriend, Darian Simon, was also shot and is recovering from his injuries.

According to court documents, suspect Michael Close, 36, fired the shots from his apartment window because he was angry the couple allowed their dog to defecate in an alley behind his unit.

On Monday, Isabella’s mother, Ana Thallas posted on Facebook, claiming her daughter was “murdered with an AK-47 that belonged to a Denver Police Sergeant.”

9Wants to Know confirmed through a source the gun used in the Thallas murder belonged to a Denver Police officer, but it’s unclear if the gun is actually an AK-47.

A spokesperson for the Denver Police Department said Close, a friend of a Denver Police officer, took the rifle from the officer’s home without the officer’s knowledge or permission. Upon learning his rifle was missing and that it may have been used in this homicide, the officer notified investigators that the rifle belonged to him. The rifle was not issued to the officer by the Denver Police Department.

Close was arrested in Park County. Police said they found an AR-15 and a handgun in the passenger-side floorboard of the Mercedes SUV he was driving at the time, as well as a gun belt and firearm magazines.

Close is facing 22 charges including first-degree murder and several counts of possessing a prohibited large-capacity gun magazine.

According to court records, Close does not have a prior criminal history in Colorado.